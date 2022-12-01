Innoviva's bacterial infection drug gets FDA priority review

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review to Innoviva's (NASDAQ:INVA) application seeking approval of SUL-DUR to treat infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (ABC), including multi-drug resistant and carbapenem-resistant strains.

ABC are a type of Gram-negative bacteria.

The FDA accepted the company's new drug application (NDA) and is expected to make a decision by May 29, 2023. Under priority review, the FDA's goal is to take action within six months, compared to 10 months under standard review.

Innoviva said the FDA is planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.

The NDA was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called ATTACK in which SUL-DUR showed statistical non-inferiority versus colistin for the main goal of 28-day all-cause mortality in patients with carbapenem-resistant ABC infections and a significant difference in clinical cure rates.

The company noted that SUL-DUR is an intravenous (IV) drug which is a combination of sulbactam, an IV β-lactam antibiotic, and durlobactam, a broad-spectrum IV β-lactamase inhibitor (BLI), being developed to treat infections caused by ABC, including multi-drug and carbapenem-resistant strains.