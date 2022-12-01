Tuniu GAAP EPS of -$0.27, revenue of $10.9M; guides Q4

Dec. 01, 2022 5:05 AM ETTuniu Corporation (TOUR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Tuniu press release (NASDAQ:TOUR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.27.
  • Revenue of $10.9M (-38.8% Y/Y).
  • Revenues from packaged tours were $5.8M, representing a Y/Y decrease of 54.3%. The decrease was primarily due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in certain regions in China.
  • Other revenues were $5.1M.
  • Gross margin was 57.8% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a gross margin of 34.7% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of $133.5M.
  • Outlook Q4: Company expects to generate RMB23.5 million to RMB30.8 million of net revenues, which represents a 58% to 68% decrease year-over-year. 

