UK factory activity shrinks for 4th month as output, new intakes and employment fall further
- The S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI was revised slightly higher to 46.5 in November of 2022 from a preliminary of 46.2, and compared to 46.2 in October.
- The reading still pointed to the fourth straight month of falling factory activity as companies reported lower output, weaker new work intakes and reduced employment.
- Meanwhile, new export business contracted at the quickest pace in two-and-a-half years, as demand from several trading partners deteriorated.
- Also, employment fell for a second month and at the strongest pace in two years.
- Backlogs of work nonetheless fell at the fastest pace for over two-and-a-half years.
- On the price front, input price inflation eased to a three-month low.
- The deteriorating outlook for output and new orders reined in manufacturers' optimism during November.
- Finally, business sentiment fell to the lowest since April of 2020 amid reports of recession fears, weak consumer spending and subdued client confidence.
- ETFs: FXB, EWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB.
