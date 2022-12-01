UK factory activity shrinks for 4th month as output, new intakes and employment fall further

Dec. 01, 2022 5:10 AM ETEWU, FXB, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGBBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI was revised slightly higher to 46.5 in November of 2022 from a preliminary of 46.2, and compared to 46.2 in October.
  • The reading still pointed to the fourth straight month of falling factory activity as companies reported lower output, weaker new work intakes and reduced employment.
  • Meanwhile, new export business contracted at the quickest pace in two-and-a-half years, as demand from several trading partners deteriorated.
  • Also, employment fell for a second month and at the strongest pace in two years.
  • Backlogs of work nonetheless fell at the fastest pace for over two-and-a-half years.
  • On the price front, input price inflation eased to a three-month low.
  • The deteriorating outlook for output and new orders reined in manufacturers' optimism during November.
  • Finally, business sentiment fell to the lowest since April of 2020 amid reports of recession fears, weak consumer spending and subdued client confidence.
  • ETFs: FXB, EWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB.

