Boqii ADS GAAP EPS of -$0.06, revenue of $82.9M
Dec. 01, 2022 5:11 AM ETBoqii Holding Limited (BQ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Boqii ADS press release (NYSE:BQ): 1H GAAP EPS of -$0.06.
- Revenue of $82.9M.
- Loss from operations was RMB29.6 million (US$ 4.2 million), representing a decrease of 64.2% compared to RMB82.6 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022.
- Net loss was RMB 29.5 million (US$4.1 million), representing a decrease of 64.0% from net loss of RMB81.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022.
- Non-GAAP net loss was RMB28.5 million (US$4.0 million), representing a decrease of 60.6% from non-GAAP net loss of RMB72.4 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022.
- EBITDA was a loss of RMB22.9 million (US$3.2 million), representing a decrease of 70.2% from a loss of RMB77.1 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022.
- Total GMV was $194.3M.
- Total cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $29.6M.
