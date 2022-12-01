TSMC to build advanced 4nm chips at new Arizona plant

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) plant in Tainan Science Park, Taiwan

BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) will manufacture its advanced 4 nanometer chips at its new Arizona plant set to open in 2024, according to Bloomberg citing unnamed sources.
  • The chipmaker will to announce the new plan when President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visit Phoenix, Arizona next week.
  • TSMC has previously said it would make 20,000 chips per month at its $12B Arizona facility, but Bloomberg suggests this may increase. Around a third of the output will go to Apple (AAPL) when production begins.
  • Other potential customers for wafers from the Arizona site include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA). None of the companies involved have commented on the plans yet.
  • The global foundry's founder said last week it will build advanced 3 nanometer chips and 5 nanometer chips in Arizona, but those plans have not been finalized yet.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.