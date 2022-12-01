TSMC to build advanced 4nm chips at new Arizona plant
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) will manufacture its advanced 4 nanometer chips at its new Arizona plant set to open in 2024, according to Bloomberg citing unnamed sources.
- The chipmaker will to announce the new plan when President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visit Phoenix, Arizona next week.
- TSMC has previously said it would make 20,000 chips per month at its $12B Arizona facility, but Bloomberg suggests this may increase. Around a third of the output will go to Apple (AAPL) when production begins.
- Other potential customers for wafers from the Arizona site include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA). None of the companies involved have commented on the plans yet.
- The global foundry's founder said last week it will build advanced 3 nanometer chips and 5 nanometer chips in Arizona, but those plans have not been finalized yet.
