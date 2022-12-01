Aurinia's lupus nephritis drug Lupkynis gets approval in UK
Dec. 01, 2022
- The U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) granted the Great Britain marketing authorization to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AUPH) Lupkynis (voclosporin) to treat adults with active lupus nephritis (LN).
- The MHRA approval comes on the heels of marketing authorization in the EU in September. The drug was approved in the U.S. in in January 2021.
- Aurinia said Lupkynis is the first oral medicine approved in the U.S. and Europe to treat adults with active LN.
- The MHRA decision was backed by data from the phase 3 trials — AURORA 1 and AURORA 2 continuation study.
- Aurinia added that a marketing authorization application for Lupkynis was submitted to the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) and is currently under review.
- Aurinia has a licensing agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:OTSKF) (OTCPK:OTSKY) to develop and commercialize voclosporin in Europe.
- LN occurs when lupus autoantibodies affect parts in the kidneys which filter out waste.
