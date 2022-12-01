Aurinia's lupus nephritis drug Lupkynis gets approval in UK

Dec. 01, 2022 5:33 AM ETAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)OTSKF, OTSKYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

APPROVED Rubber Stamp On Yellow Background 3D Rendering

GOCMEN

  • The U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) granted the Great Britain marketing authorization to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AUPH) Lupkynis (voclosporin) to treat adults with active lupus nephritis (LN).
  • The MHRA approval comes on the heels of marketing authorization in the EU in September. The drug was approved in the U.S. in in January 2021.
  • Aurinia said Lupkynis is the first oral medicine approved in the U.S. and Europe to treat adults with active LN.
  • The MHRA decision was backed by data from the phase 3 trials — AURORA 1 and AURORA 2 continuation study.
  • Aurinia added that a marketing authorization application for Lupkynis was submitted to the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) and is currently under review.
  • Aurinia has a licensing agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:OTSKF) (OTCPK:OTSKY) to develop and commercialize voclosporin in Europe.
  • LN occurs when lupus autoantibodies affect parts in the kidneys which filter out waste.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.