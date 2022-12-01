Bank of Montreal Non-GAAP EPS of C$3.04 misses by C$0.01, revenue of C$10.57B beats by C$3.65B

Dec. 01, 2022 6:02 AM ETBank of Montreal (BMO), BMO:CABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Bank of Montreal press release (NYSE:BMO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of C$3.04 misses by C$0.01.
  • Revenue of C$10.57B (+60.9% Y/Y) beats by C$3.65B.
  • Q4-2022 included revenue of $3,336 million ($4,541 million pre-tax), comprising $4,698 million of pre-tax mark-to-market gains on certain interest rate swaps recorded in non-interest trading revenue, as well as a loss of $157 million pre-tax on a portfolio of primarily U.S. treasury securities and balance sheet instruments recorded in net interest income.
  • Provision for credit losses (PCL) of C$226 million, compared with a recovery of the provision for credit losses of C$126 million
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 16.7%, compared with 13.7%

