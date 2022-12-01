Big Lots Non-GAAP EPS of -$2.99 misses by $0.05, revenue of $1.2B misses by $10M

Dec. 01, 2022 6:02 AM ETBig Lots, Inc. (BIG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Big Lots press release (NYSE:BIG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$2.99 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $1.2B (-9.8% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • For Q4, the company expects comps to be down in the low-double-digit range. Net new stores will add about 170 basis points of growth versus 2021. Gross margin rate to improve sequentially versus Q3 but remain in the mid-30s range. Given an atypically wide range of outcomes, the company is not providing EPS guidance at this point and expects a share count of approximately 29M.

