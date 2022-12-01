Tata Motors November sales rise 21% Y/Y
Dec. 01, 2022 6:07 AM ETTata Motors Limited (TTM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) registered total sales of 75,478 units in Nov. 2022, up 21% over compared to 62,192 units during Nov. 2021.
- Total domestic sales grew 27% Y/Y to 73,467, with commercial vehicle sales down 3% to 27,430 units and passenger vehicles (includes EV) sales up 55% to 46,037 units.
- Domestic sale of MH&ICV in Nov. 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,896 units, compared to 10,213 units in Nov. 2021.
- Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,673 units compared to 11,909 units last year.
- Take a look at the firm's recent quarterly performance
Comments