Tata Motors November sales rise 21% Y/Y

Dec. 01, 2022 6:07 AM ETTata Motors Limited (TTM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) registered total sales of 75,478 units in Nov. 2022, up 21% over compared to 62,192 units during Nov. 2021.
  • Total domestic sales grew 27% Y/Y to 73,467, with commercial vehicle sales down 3% to 27,430 units and passenger vehicles (includes EV) sales up 55% to 46,037 units.
  • Domestic sale of MH&ICV in Nov. 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,896 units, compared to 10,213 units in Nov. 2021.
  • Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,673 units compared to 11,909 units last year.
