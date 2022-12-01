Pfizer, Valneva Lyme disease vaccine shows antibodies 6-month after vaccination

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) said their Lyme disease vaccine VLA15 showed antibody levels remained above baseline six months after vaccination in a phase 2 trial.

The companies reported antibody persistence data from the study, dubbed VLA15-221, six months after the completion of a three-dose (month 0-2-6) or a two-dose (month 0-6) vaccination schedule with VLA15 in both children and adults (5 to 65 years of age).

Data were collected in 96 healthy adults and 81 children (5-17 years of age) for the Month 0-2-6 vaccination schedule and in 84 healthy adults and 78 pediatric participants (5-17 years of age) for the Month 0-6 schedule.

As seen in previous studies with VLA15, antibody levels declined over time in all groups but remained above baseline, confirming their persistence six months after completion of both vaccination schedules, the companies added.

The companies said that overall, antibody levels remained higher with the three-dose vaccination schedule compared to two-dose.

Geometric mean fold rise (GMFRs) compared to before vaccination were 1.9-fold for Serotype 1 (ST1) to 3.2-fold Serotype 2 (ST2) across all age groups in the three-dose regimen.

The companies noted that the results validate the use of the three-dose schedule which is also included in an ongoing Phase 3 study.

No vaccine-related serious adverse events (SAEs) and no safety concerns were seen in this six-month observational follow up, according to the companies.

Pfizer said that pending successful completion of the phase 3 studies, it could potentially submit a applications in the U.S. and EU seeking approval of the vaccine in 2025.

Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and rarely, Borrelia mayonii, according to the U.S. CDC. It is transmitted to humans via the bite of infected ticks.