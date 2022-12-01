SDX Energy announces directorate changes
Dec. 01, 2022 6:24 AM ETSDXEFBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- SDX Energy (OTCPK:SDXEF) appoints current Group Financial Controller Daan Hanssen as interim CFO, succeeding Mark Reid and Jay Bhattacherjee as interim Executive Chairman both with immediate effect.
- Jay brings with him over 20 years experience of operating and leading both public and private companies in the energy and natural resources industries.
- The Board will now comprise of Jay Bhattacherjee as Interim Executive Chairman, Tim Linacre as Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, and Krzysztof Zielicki as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee.
