SDX Energy announces directorate changes

Dec. 01, 2022 6:24 AM ETSDXEFBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
 
  • SDX Energy (OTCPK:SDXEF) appoints current Group Financial Controller Daan Hanssen as interim CFO, succeeding Mark Reid and Jay Bhattacherjee as interim Executive Chairman both with immediate effect.
  • Jay brings with him over 20 years experience of operating and leading both public and private companies in the energy and natural resources industries.
  • The Board will now comprise of Jay Bhattacherjee as Interim Executive Chairman, Tim Linacre as Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, and Krzysztof Zielicki as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee.

