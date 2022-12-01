Ford to invest extra $180M to enhance EV power unit capacity by 70% at its U.K. plant

Dec. 01, 2022 6:28 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

  • In a push to go electric in Europe by 2030, Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will invest an additional £149M pounds ($180M) to raise electric vehicle power unit capacity at its engine factory in northern England by 70% - Reuters.
  • This extra funds will enhance electric drive unit production capacity at the Halewood plant to 420,000 units annually from 250,000 units starting in 2024.
  • "Our vision in Europe is to build a thriving business, by extending leadership in commercial vehicles and through the electrification of our car range," Kieran Cahill, Ford's vice president for industrial operations in Europe, said in a statement. "Halewood is playing a critical part as our first in-house investment in EV component manufacturing in Europe."
  • The company said Halewood should provide 70% of the 600,000 EVs the company plans to sell in Europe annually by 2026.
  • The company's latest investment includes £124M in the plant itself and £24M into developing and testing new EV parts for production at Halewood.
  • On Wednesday, Ford hit the milestone production mark of 150,000th Mustang Mach-E.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Frederik Mueller says that the risk of investing in Tesla as being significantly higher than investing in Ford.

