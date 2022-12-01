Global Blue Group Holding reports FQ2 results
Dec. 01, 2022
- Global Blue Group Holding press release (NYSE:GB): FQ2 adjusted net income/(loss) improved by €13.6M, or 86.7% to a €2.1M loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from a €15.6M loss for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
- Revenue of €81.9M (+162.5% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by €26.2 million to a €25.8M profit for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from a €0.4M loss for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
- As of September 30, 2022, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of €221.2M.
- The company believes that its cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to meet the liquidity needs and fund necessary capital expenditure for at least the next 12 months from the date of this report.
