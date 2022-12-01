Jacynthe Côté to become chairperson at Royal Bank of Canada
Dec. 01, 2022 6:42 AM ETRoyal Bank of Canada (RY), RY:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has selected Jacynthe Côté as the new chairperson of its board of directors.
- Ms. Côté, an independent director at the bank since 2014, has served on the audit, governance and risk committees during her tenure, and has been chair of the governance committee since 2018. She will succeed Kathleen Taylor, will retire from the board.
- The appointment is effective upon Côté's re-election as an independent director at the bank's meeting of shareholders on April 5, 2023.
