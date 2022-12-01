Jacynthe Côté to become chairperson at Royal Bank of Canada

Dec. 01, 2022 6:42 AM ETRoyal Bank of Canada (RY), RY:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

RBC (Royal Bank of Canada) headquarters at Toronto’s financial district.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has selected Jacynthe Côté as the new chairperson of its board of directors.
  • Ms. Côté, an independent director at the bank since 2014, has served on the audit, governance and risk committees during her tenure, and has been chair of the governance committee since 2018. She will succeed Kathleen Taylor, will retire from the board.
  • The appointment is effective upon Côté's re-election as an independent director at the bank's meeting of shareholders on April 5, 2023.
  • Take at look at Royal Bank of Canada's (RY) latest quarterly performance

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.