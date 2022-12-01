Designer Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 misses by $0.05, revenue of $865.02M misses by $11.7M, lowers FY EPS outlook

Dec. 01, 2022 6:49 AM ETDesigner Brands Inc. (DBI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Designer Brands press release (NYSE:DBI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $865.02M (+1.4% Y/Y) misses by $11.7M.

  • Comparable sales up 3.0% on top of comparable sales of 40.8% for the third quarter of 2021

  • Net sales from our Owned Brands increased 25.0% over the same period last year

  • In November 2022, received $120.3 million in tax refund reducing debt and increasing liquidity

  • FY Outlook: Re-affirms comparable sales growth of mid-single digits; Diluted EPS: $1.75 - $1.80 from prior outlook of $2.05-$2.15 vs. $2.06 consensus.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.