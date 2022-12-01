Designer Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 misses by $0.05, revenue of $865.02M misses by $11.7M, lowers FY EPS outlook
Dec. 01, 2022 6:49 AM ETDesigner Brands Inc. (DBI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Designer Brands press release (NYSE:DBI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $865.02M (+1.4% Y/Y) misses by $11.7M.
Comparable sales up 3.0% on top of comparable sales of 40.8% for the third quarter of 2021
Net sales from our Owned Brands increased 25.0% over the same period last year
In November 2022, received $120.3 million in tax refund reducing debt and increasing liquidity
-
FY Outlook: Re-affirms comparable sales growth of mid-single digits; Diluted EPS: $1.75 - $1.80 from prior outlook of $2.05-$2.15 vs. $2.06 consensus.
