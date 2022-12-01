BitNile provides November bitcoin production update

Dec. 01, 2022 6:51 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Cryptocurrency mining rigs in a data center

luza studios/E+ via Getty Images

  • BitNile (NYSE:NILE) shares popped ~3% Thursday morning after the company provided an update on November bitcoin (BTC-USD) production and mining operation.
  • The company's Bitcoin mining production is currently operating at an estimated annualized run rate of 1,249.4 Bitcoin based on current market conditions, including a mining difficulty of 36.95 trillion.
  • During the month, it received 92.2 Bitcoin as a result of its miners providing computing power to a mining pool operator. To date, BitNile (NILE) has received a total of 613.8 Bitcoin.
  • The number of miners in possession grew to 20,441 S19j Pro and XP Antminers, which once installed and energized, will generate a combined processing power of ~2.21 EH/s.
  • Previously (Nov. 30): BitNile expects 2023 revenue of over $200M

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.