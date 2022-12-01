BitNile provides November bitcoin production update
Dec. 01, 2022 6:51 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BitNile (NYSE:NILE) shares popped ~3% Thursday morning after the company provided an update on November bitcoin (BTC-USD) production and mining operation.
- The company's Bitcoin mining production is currently operating at an estimated annualized run rate of 1,249.4 Bitcoin based on current market conditions, including a mining difficulty of 36.95 trillion.
- During the month, it received 92.2 Bitcoin as a result of its miners providing computing power to a mining pool operator. To date, BitNile (NILE) has received a total of 613.8 Bitcoin.
- The number of miners in possession grew to 20,441 S19j Pro and XP Antminers, which once installed and energized, will generate a combined processing power of ~2.21 EH/s.
