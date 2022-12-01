Duluth Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.12, revenue of $147.1M beats by $2.8M, lowers FY outlook

Dec. 01, 2022 6:53 AM ETDuluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Duluth Holdings press release (NASDAQ:DLTH): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $147.1M (+1.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.8M.
  • AKHG sub-brand registers 44% year-over-year growth led by Women’s
  • Total company Women’s sales increase 10%
  • Inventories well managed; strategically positioned in core year-round goods; down 4% compared to Q3 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million

  • Updated Fiscal 2022 Outlook:

  • Net sales in the range of $650 million to $680 million from prior view of $680 million to $705 million vs. $686.37M consensus.

  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $42 million to $49 million from prior view of $69M-$73M

  • EPS in the range of $0.05 to $0.20 per diluted share from prior view of of $0.61 to $0.71 vs consensus of $0.57
  • Capital expenditures, inclusive of software hosting implementation costs, of approximately $35 million

