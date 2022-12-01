Dollar General GAAP EPS of $2.33 misses by $0.21, revenue of $9.5B beats by $70M
Dec. 01, 2022 7:00 AM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Dollar General press release (NYSE:DG): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.33 misses by $0.21.
- Revenue of $9.5B (+11.8% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Same-store sales growth of 6.8%.
- “We continued to make progress on our strategic initiatives and operating priorities during the quarter, including executing nearly 800 real estate projects. Looking ahead, we are pleased to announce today that we plan to execute approximately 3,170 real estate projects in the United States in fiscal year 20231, including approximately 1,050 new stores. We are excited about our plans to extend our ability to serve more customers, and believe we are well-positioned to continue delivering long-term sustainable growth and value for our shareholders.”
- Outlook: Same-store sales growth of approximately 6% - 7% for Q4, which would result in growth toward the upper end of its previously expected range of 4.0% - 4.5% for FY2022; Net sales growth of approximately 11% for the year; Diluted EPS in the range of $3.15 - $3.30 vs. consensus of $3.67; Capex of approximately $1.5B for the fiscal year.
