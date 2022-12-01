Lands' End GAAP EPS of -$0.14, revenue of $371M , cuts FY guidance

Dec. 01, 2022 7:00 AM ETLands' End, Inc. (LE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Lands' End press release (NASDAQ:LE): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.14.
  • Revenue of $371M (-1.3% Y/Y).
  • Global eCommerce net revenue decreased 4.6% to $249.2 million for the third quarter. Net revenue in U.S. eCommerce decreased 1.3% and International eCommerce decreased 19.6%, both primarily driven by lower consumer demand resulting from macroeconomic challenges impacting discretionary spending.
  • Outfitters net revenue decreased 6.2% to $80.8 million for the third quarter, primarily driven by the normalization of purchases in travel-related national accounts compared to last year.
  • Third Party net revenue increased 59.9% to $30.9 million for the third quarter, primarily attributed to growth in the Kohl’s online marketplace, and growth in other new and existing online marketplaces.
  • Retail net revenue increased 9.7% to $10.1 million with Same Store Sales increasing 13.0% in the third quarter compared to third quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $16.7 million compared to $29.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Q4 Outlook:
  • Net revenue to be between $510.0 million and $530.0 million.
  • Net income to be between $0.0 million and $3.0 million and diluted earnings per share to be between $0.00 and $0.09.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $20.0 million to $25.0 million.
  • FY Outlook:
  • Net revenue to be between $1.54 billion and $1.56 billion from prior view of $1.60 billion and $1.64 billion .
  • Net loss to be between $9.0 million and $6.0 million from prior outlook of $16.5 million and $23.5 million, and diluted loss per share to be between $0.27 and $0.18 from prior view of $0.49 and $0.70 .
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $66.5 million to $71.5 million from prior guidance of $95.0 million to $105.0 million.
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $42.0 million.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.