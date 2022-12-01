Lands' End GAAP EPS of -$0.14, revenue of $371M , cuts FY guidance
Dec. 01, 2022 7:00 AM ETLands' End, Inc. (LE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Lands' End press release (NASDAQ:LE): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.14.
- Revenue of $371M (-1.3% Y/Y).
- Global eCommerce net revenue decreased 4.6% to $249.2 million for the third quarter. Net revenue in U.S. eCommerce decreased 1.3% and International eCommerce decreased 19.6%, both primarily driven by lower consumer demand resulting from macroeconomic challenges impacting discretionary spending.
- Outfitters net revenue decreased 6.2% to $80.8 million for the third quarter, primarily driven by the normalization of purchases in travel-related national accounts compared to last year.
- Third Party net revenue increased 59.9% to $30.9 million for the third quarter, primarily attributed to growth in the Kohl’s online marketplace, and growth in other new and existing online marketplaces.
- Retail net revenue increased 9.7% to $10.1 million with Same Store Sales increasing 13.0% in the third quarter compared to third quarter of fiscal 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $16.7 million compared to $29.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
- Q4 Outlook:
- Net revenue to be between $510.0 million and $530.0 million.
- Net income to be between $0.0 million and $3.0 million and diluted earnings per share to be between $0.00 and $0.09.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $20.0 million to $25.0 million.
- FY Outlook:
- Net revenue to be between $1.54 billion and $1.56 billion from prior view of $1.60 billion and $1.64 billion .
- Net loss to be between $9.0 million and $6.0 million from prior outlook of $16.5 million and $23.5 million, and diluted loss per share to be between $0.27 and $0.18 from prior view of $0.49 and $0.70 .
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $66.5 million to $71.5 million from prior guidance of $95.0 million to $105.0 million.
- Capital expenditures of approximately $42.0 million.
Comments