Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) stock was battered in pre-market trading on Thursday after a Q3 report came up short of expectations.

On the headline numbers, the Ohio-based discount retailer missed on both top and bottom lines, with EPS losses accelerating to $2.99 from just a $0.14 per share loss in the prior year and $2.28 in the prior quarter. Comparable sales also decelerated 11.7%, a larger drop than the 10.7% expectation. Meanwhile, gross margins contracted 490 basis points amid promotional activity.

Despite markdowns to promote sales, inventory levels rose to $1.35B from $1.27B in the prior year quarter. Analysts had anticipated a reduction to $1.17B via promotional activity in the quarter.

“The third quarter marks another quarter in which we met the challenges of a tough environment head on and did what we said we would do,” CEO Bruce Thorn said. “Our sales and gross margin were in line with guidance and, importantly, year-over-year inventories continued to come down materially. We saw favorability in SG&A, as we tightly managed costs, and have strengthened our balance sheet and liquidity position. I'd like to thank our team for their hard work through this difficult retail environment."

For the fourth quarter, the company expects comparable sales to be down in the low double-digit range. The company expects the fourth quarter gross margin rate to improve sequentially versus Q3, but remain in the mid-30s range as “efforts to clean up slow-moving inventory” continue into the close of the fiscal year.

"Although we are operating in a challenging macroeconomic environment, we remain enthusiastic about our tremendous opportunity to provide even more value for our customers,” Thorn said. “We will find more ways to be efficient with a continued focus on growing margin, reducing expenses, and making highly disciplined investment decisions."

Shares of the Columbus-based retailer fell 14.26% in premarket trading.

