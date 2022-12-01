Duluth Holdings sees margins squeezed with promotions elevated

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) is on watch after posting a mixed Q3 earnings report and setting guidance below expectations.

The retailer noted that customer response to its updated brand positioning has been strong and led to the Q3 increase in sales. However, DLTH also warned the impact of inflation on core consumers is being seen and is expected to continue through Q4 and into next year

Saless were up 1.3% during the quarter to $147.1M. Direct-to-consumer net sales increased by 6.8% to $91.0M due to growth in website visits, coupled with increased promotional activity during the current quarter. Retail store net sales decreased by 6.6% to $56.1M due to continued slower store traffic, which was partially offset by continued strong conversion rates.

Gross profit plunged to 52.3% of sales from 57.6% a year ago. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily driven by increased promotional activity during the current period.

DLTH ended the quarter with a cash balance of $9.4M and an inventory balance of $204.7M.

Looking ahead, Duluth Holdings (DLTH) expects for the full year to be $650M to $680M vs. $686M consensus, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $42M to $49M, and EPS to land in the range of $0.05 to $0.20 vs. $0.57 consensus.

Shares of DLTH were inactive in the premarket session at 7:00 a.m.