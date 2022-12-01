Abeona Therapeutics files for offering of 15.2M shares by sellers
Dec. 01, 2022 7:05 AM ETAbeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) has filed for an offering of 15.2M shares of its common stock by selling stockholders.
- This prospectus relates to the offer and resale by the selling stockholders of up to 15,219,758 shares of the company’s Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, which consists of (i) 7,065,946 shares of common stock, (ii) pre-funded warrants to purchase 543,933 shares with a term of five years from the issuance date, and (iii) warrants to purchase 7,609,879 shares of with a term of five years from the issuance date.
- The company will not receive any of the proceeds from sale, but may receive proceeds from the exercise of the warrants to the extent the warrants are exercised.
Comments