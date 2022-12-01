Methode Electronics GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.13, revenue of $315.9M beats by $22.32M, updates FY outlook
Dec. 01, 2022 7:11 AM ETMethode Electronics, Inc. (MEI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Methode Electronics press release (NYSE:MEI): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $315.9M (+6.9% Y/Y) beats by $22.32M.
- Record Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Application Sales
- Record Industrial Segment Sales of $104 Million
- $20 Million in Share Buybacks
- FY Outlook:
- For the fiscal year 2023, the company updated its expectations for net sales to be in the range of $1,170 to $1,200 million vs consensus of $1.16B, revised from the prior $1,160 - $1,210 million, and for diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $2.70 to $2.90, revised from the prior $2.70 - $3.10 vs consensus of $2.70.
