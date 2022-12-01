Lilly posts Phase 3 data to compare its Alzheimer’s drug vs. Biogen’s

Dec. 01, 2022 7:15 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY), BIIB, ESALF, ESALYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Neuron system disease

koto_feja

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shared data from a Phase 3 trial for its Alzheimer's disease donanemab, comparing its performance against Aduhelm, an FDA-approved Alzheimer's therapy developed by Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) (OTCPK:ESALY)

The company said that per data from the 6-month primary outcome analysis in the ongoing TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 4 study, donanemab met all primary and secondary endpoints.

In terms of co-primary outcomes, 37.9% of donanemab-treated participants (25 of 66) achieved brain amyloid plaque clearance, a measure the FDA considered in granting the accelerated approval for Aduhelm in June 2021.

In comparison, 1.6% of Aduhelm-treated patients (1 of 64) achieved brain amyloid plaque clearance at six months.

The company said that donanemab also reduced brain amyloid levels vs. baseline by 65.2%, achieving a key secondary endpoint. Meanwhile, in patients treated with Aduhelm, the decline of brain amyloid levels vs. baseline stood at 17.0%.

In both groups, the most common treatment-emergent adverse event was amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), a key concern related to drugs such as Aduhelm and donanemab that target beta-amyloid.

ARIA in donanemab and Aduhelm-treated patients stood at 25.4% and 26.1%, with 2.8% and 4.3% cases being symptomatic, respectively.

TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 4 is one of five studies that Lilly (LLY) employs to support donanemab development against Alzheimer's, and the open-label trial that involves 148 patients aged 50 to 85 with early symptomatic AD will also have 12-month and 18-month secondary analyses.

In January 2021, Lilly (LLY) said its Phase 2 TRAILBLAZER-ALZ study for donanemab met the main goal.

Meanwhile, Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) (OTCPK:ESALY) have advanced their research efforts against Alzheimer's while demand for Aduhelm dropped amid concerns over its efficacy and safety. Early this week, the companies shared full data from a Phase 3 study for a new Alzheimer's candidate called lecanemab.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.