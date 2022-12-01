Kroger Non-GAAP EPS of $0.88 beats by $0.06, revenue of $34.2B beats by $280M
Dec. 01, 2022 7:18 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kroger press release (NYSE:KR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.88 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $34.2B (+7.2% Y/Y) beats by $280M.
- Shares +3% PM.
- Identical Sales without fuel increased 6.9% Y/Y. Digital sales grew 10% Y/Y.
- CFO comment: "Kroger's focus on delivering value for customers and our disciplined approach to managing costs in an inflationary environment led to another quarter of strong results. Our consistent execution of our go-to-market strategy continues to build momentum in our business results and gives us the confidence to raise our full-year guidance. We now expect identical sales without fuel to be in the range of 5.1% to 5.3% and adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $4.05 to $4.15 (vs. consensus of $4.10)."
