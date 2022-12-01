SecureWorks Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16 beats by $0.05, revenue of $110.94M misses by $1.47M, updates FY outlook

Dec. 01, 2022 7:22 AM ETSecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • SecureWorks press release (NASDAQ:SCWX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $110.94M (-17.0% Y/Y) misses by $1.47M.
  • Secureworks Taegis™ grew to $222 million in annual recurring revenue ARR, an increase of 80% on a year-over-year basis.
  • Added 800 Taegis Customers year-over-year, a 100% increase, to finish the third quarter of fiscal 2023 with 1,600 customers on the Taegis cloud-native security platform.
  • Taegis revenue grew 100% from the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to $47.9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $17.2 million
  • Q4 Outlook:
  • Revenue of $108 million to $112 million vs consensus of $111.56M.
  • GAAP net loss per share of $0.41 to $0.46 and non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.24 to $0.28 vs consensus of -$0.24.
  • FY 23 Outlook:
  • The Company expects revenue of $456M-$460M from prior view of $475M-$490M vs consensus of $461.29M. Non GAAP EPS from the prior range of $(0.64)-$(0.70) to $(0.63)-$(0.69) vs consensus of -$0.67

