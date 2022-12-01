Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) shares dipped on Thursday as quarterly profits and forecasts came up short of expectations.

The Tennessee-based discount retailer reported a mixed third quarter in terms of sales and earnings per share, exceeding estimates for the former and falling short on the latter. Additionally, comparable store sales rose 6.8% from the prior year quarter, rising above the 5.76% bar set by Wall Street. Operating profits reached $735.5M in the quarter, notably short of the $783.2M consensus estimate.

“We are thankful to our team for their continued dedication to serving others, particularly in a challenging economic and operating environment,” CEO Jeff Owen said. “We are pleased with our strong sales growth in the quarter, as well as a modest increase in customer traffic and continued share gains in both consumable and non-consumable product sales, all of which we believe are a testament to the strength of the value and convenience proposition we offer our customers.”

He added that the company was largely resilient to cost pressures and supply chain disruptions that hurt margins. Owen believes these issues “are largely temporary” and highlighted efforts to improve supply chain management moving forward.

However, delays in deliveries and general supply chain issues helped lift inventory levels sharply year over year to $7.1B from $5.3B at the close of Q3 2021. Management noted a higher level of Home and Seasonal products in particular. As such, management updated its diluted EPS guidance for the full-year. Additionally, same store sales forecasts were narrowed.

An EPS guidance range of $3.15 to $3.30 for the fourth quarter fell short of the $3.67 Wall Street consensus. Further, the lower than anticipated guide caused management to trim its EPS growth forecast to a 7% to 8% range from the prior 12% to 14% expectation.

Shares of Dollar General (DG) fell 5.89% shortly after the earnings results were released.

