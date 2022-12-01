Palladium One announces $4M private placement

Dec. 01, 2022 7:26 AM ETNKORFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Palladium One Mining (OTCQB:NKORFannounces a brokered private placement of up to 15M units at a price of $0.20 per FT unit.
  • Gross proceeds of up to $3M.
  • Each charity FT unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share".
  • Each charity FT Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one non flow-through share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance thereof.
  • Offering and the non-brokered offering are expected to close on or about December 20, 2022.

