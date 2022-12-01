November Challenger Job Cuts Report: 76.835K vs. 33.843K in October, up 417% higher than the 14.875 cuts announced in the same month a year ago, Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported Thursday.

The month marks the sixth time this year that cuts were higher in 2022 than in the corresponding month of a year before.

Year-to-date, employers have announced plans to cut 320.2K jobs, up 6% from the same period in 2021. The number of job cuts announced in 2022 so far have exceeded the cuts announced in 2021. However, the YTD total is the second lowest on record, since Challenger, Gray starting tracking job cuts in 1993, with the lowest amount occurring during the same period last year.

The technology sector announced 52,771 cuts in November, for a total of 80,978 this year, the highest monthly total for the sector since the firm started tracking detailed industry data in 2000. The automotive sector cut the next highest amount, at 30,669 YTD, up 198% from the same period a year ago.

With the housing sector weakening due to higher mortgage rates, the real estate sector cut 7,919 jobs this year, up 187% Y/Y. The financial sector announced 17,571 cuts YTD, up 105% from the same period last year.

On Wednesday, the October JOLTs report showed number of job openings slipping, quits rate ticking down