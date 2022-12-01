Pyxis gains on FDA nod to start two Phase 1 trials for cancer drugs
Dec. 01, 2022 7:40 AM ETPyxis Oncology, Inc. (PYXS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Development-stage biotech Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) announced Thursday that the FDA cleared two of its Investigational New Drug (IND) applications permitting the company to start Phase 1 trials for cancer candidates PYX-201 and PYX-106.
- Pyxis (PYXS) shares added ~16% pre-market in reaction to the news.
- Accordingly, antibody-drug conjugate PYX-201 will enter a clinical study designed to evaluate its effect as a potential treatment for several solid tumors, including breast, head and neck, lung, and thyroid cancer.
- Meanwhile, immunotherapy PYX-106 will be studied for solid tumors, including bladder, cholangiocarcinoma, colorectal, and kidney cancer.
- Additionally, Pyxis (PYXS) management disclosed that the company’s cash runway extended into H1 2025, and both studies are expected to start in early 2023.
- In early November, along with its Q3 financials, the company reported $200M in cash (including restricted cash) as of Sep. 30.
