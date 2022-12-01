Kroger rallies after topping identical sales estimates, backing dividend payouts

Kroger (NYSE:KR) broke higher in early trading after posting identical sales growth of 6.9% in Q3 to top the consensus mark of +4.5%.

Digital sales were up 10% during the quarter and the grocery store operator increased delivery sales by 34% over last year driven by Kroger Boost and Customer Fulfillment Centers.

Gross margin came in at 21.4% of sales for the quarter. The ex-fuel FIFO gross margin rate decreased 5 basis points compared to the same period last year. The Cincinnati-based company said the margin result reflected Kroger's ability to effectively manage higher product cost inflation and shrink through strong sourcing practices, while also helping customers manage their budgets and keeping prices competitive.

On the capital allocation front, Kroger (KR) said it will continue to pay its quarterly dividend and expects the payout to increase over time, subject to board approval. Kroger (KR) has already paused its share repurchase program to prioritize de-leveraging following the proposed merger with Albertsons (ABS). At the end of the quarter, Kroger's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 1.61, compared to 1.68 a year ago . The company's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio target range is 2.30 to 2.50.

Shares of Kroger (KR) were up 3.68% in premarket trading on Thursday to $50.60 following the earnings topper.