CTO Realty Growth shares slides on pricing upsized ~$57M stock offering at $19.00/share
Dec. 01, 2022 7:42 AM ETCTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO), CTO.PABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) stock down 5.3% premarket after the firm has priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 3M shares of its common stock at a price of $19.00/share.
- Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450K shares of its common stock.
- Offering is expected to close on December 5, 2022.
- Total estimated gross proceeds of the offering are ~$57M or ~$66M if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full.
- Net proceeds from this offering will be used to fund a portion of the $96M purchase price of its recently announced lifestyle, mixed-use acquisition opportunity it currently has under contract.
- If the pending acquisition is not completed, the company intends to use the net proceeds to fund other potential acquisition opportunities and for general corporate and working capital purposes, including the repayment of debt.
