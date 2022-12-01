Apple manufacturing partner to remain in closed-loop even as Zhengzhou opens up: report

The manufacturing plant for Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision (OTCPK:HNHPF), in Zhengzhou, China, will continue to operate under a closed-loop system, despite the wider city removing COVID-19 restrictions, Bloomberg reported.

The news outlet, citing a person familiar with the operations, noted that Foxconn will stick with measures implemented weeks ago that limited staff movement following a COVID-19 outbreak. The closed-loop system restricts workers to their dorms or the factory floor.

In keeping with a closed-loop system, it could also complicate Foxconn's ability to ramp up full Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone production.

On Tuesday, China relaxed lockdown measures for Zhengzhou, colloquially known as "iPhone city," though some analysts wondered what the tech giant's future in the country would be as it has dealt with production disruption as a result of the country's "zero COVID" policy.

Yesterday, it was reported that Foxconn was offering bonuses of 1,000 yuan, or $141.11, to employees who refer people who get hired to help boost employment numbers at its plant in Zhengzhou.

Apple (AAPL) previously warned that COVID-19 restrictions in the world's most populated country would result in lower iPhone 14 shipments than previously expected.

A key analyst said earlier this week that Apple's (AAPL) iPhone 14 Pro shipments could be up to 20M units less than expected as the tech giant deals with supply chain risks out of China.