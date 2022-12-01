Norway's energy ministry said Thursday it approved Equinor's (NYSE:EQNR) plan for expansion of the North Sea Oseberg oil fields, which will increase gas exports to European markets starting in 2026.

Operator Equinor (EQNR) and its partners estimated the amended development plan will boost production at Oseberg by 31.2M cm of oil equivalent, or 196M boe, 87% of which will be gas.

The fields also will be connected to the onshore power grid, cutting carbon emissions from Oseberg by 320K metric tons/year, the companies said.

Equinor (EQNR) said Oseberg will be Norway's third biggest gas field, after Troll and Snoehvit, following the expansion.

The energy ministry also said it approved a planned upgrade of the ConocoPhillips (COP) operated Eldfisk oil and gas field, adding 10.8M cm of oil equivalent.

Earlier this week, Equinor (EQNR) announced plans to drill 25 exploration wells offshore Norway next year.