Norway OKs Equinor's expansion plan for Oseberg gas field

Dec. 01, 2022 7:47 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)COPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Industrial oil rig offshore platform: away from a sustainable resource

piola666/E+ via Getty Images

Norway's energy ministry said Thursday it approved Equinor's (NYSE:EQNR) plan for expansion of the North Sea Oseberg oil fields, which will increase gas exports to European markets starting in 2026.

Operator Equinor (EQNR) and its partners estimated the amended development plan will boost production at Oseberg by 31.2M cm of oil equivalent, or 196M boe, 87% of which will be gas.

The fields also will be connected to the onshore power grid, cutting carbon emissions from Oseberg by 320K metric tons/year, the companies said.

Equinor (EQNR) said Oseberg will be Norway's third biggest gas field, after Troll and Snoehvit, following the expansion.

The energy ministry also said it approved a planned upgrade of the ConocoPhillips (COP) operated Eldfisk oil and gas field, adding 10.8M cm of oil equivalent.

Earlier this week, Equinor (EQNR) announced plans to drill 25 exploration wells offshore Norway next year.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.