SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) said Armon Sharei is stepping down as CEO and board member effective immediately and the company will reduce its workforce by ~60% while it pauses certain programs.

The company added that it is undertaking a strategic prioritization of its clinical portfolio to concentrate on developing its second-generation enhanced Antigen Presenting Cells (eAPC) cell therapy program, focused on HPV16 positive recurrent, metastatic solid tumors.

In connection with the prioritization, Sharei will step down and the board appointed Howard Bernstein, former chief scientific officer and current director, as interim CEO.

Bernstein and Chief Medical Officer Marshelle Smith Warren, will oversee the advancement of the eAPC program and clinical trial, the company added.

Additionally, CFO Micah Zajic will step down, effective Dec. 31.

SQZ said it will transition its first-generation Antigen Presenting Cells (APC) therapy to its second-generation enhanced Antigen Presenting Cells therapy and has started switching select APC sites to the eAPC clinical trial.

The company added that it will pause its APC, Activating Antigen Carrier (AAC) and Tolerizing Antigen Carrier (TAC) programs.

The portfolio prioritization allows the company to deliver data readouts for the SQZ eAPC program's highest-dose monotherapy group, expected in mid-2023.

SQZ noted that it will continue to explore partnerships and collaborations for its earlier stage assets and programs, including TAC, and the company's point-of-care manufacturing capabilities.

In addition, the board approved a restructuring plan, which includes a workforce reduction of ~60%. The company expects to incur total expenses of ~$5M, mainly consisting of severance and other employee-related costs.

The initial cost saving measures are expected to extend the company's cash runway into 2024.