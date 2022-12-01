S&P 500 ended Nov. on a high, jumping above its 200-day MA for the first time in 7-months

Dec. 01, 2022 8:02 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPY, VOO, IVVBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

The S&P 500 (SP500) finished out the month of November with a bang, as the index closed north of 3% on Wednesday, which pushed the major average above its 200-day moving average on hopes that the Federal Reserve will ease up on future rate hikes.

The benchmark index rallied when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated: “The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting.”

Prior to Wednesday’s finish, the S&P didn’t conclude above its 200-day moving average in over seven months, as investors would need to go back to April 4th for the last time it ended higher.

The month of November ended on a high note as the index gained 5.4%, which cut into its year-to-date losses. In 2022 the S&P now trades lower by 14.6%, an improvement from its year-to-date low back in mid-October of -26.7%.

As the S&P built steam, so in turn did its mirroring ETFs. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), Vanguard 500 Index Fun (NYSEARCA:VOO), and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) all followed the index higher on Wednesday and each concluded north of their respective 200-day moving average.

Turning to Thursday and the S&P 500 and its related ETFs look to continue their rally but have stalled in early trading as they sit near flat.

