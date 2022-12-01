Omnicell to cut staff on macro concerns
Dec. 01, 2022 8:05 AM ETOmnicell, Inc. (OMCL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) announced Thursday that the company expects to reduce its headcount by about 9% as part of an ongoing cost-cutting drive that the management is implementing due to ongoing macroeconomic concerns.
- The move will affect 350 staff “across a majority of its functions,” Omnicell (OMCL), a provider of medication management solutions, disclosed in a regulatory filing.
- The company expects to incur $17M in nonrecurring restructuring and related charges in connection with the plan, most of which, including cash payments, is expected to complete by the end of Q1 2023.
- The expenses will be cash-based payments related to employee severance and benefits costs, most of which will be incurred in Q4 2022.
- Following the company’s Q3 2022 results, Omnicell (OMCL) shares crashed in early November as the management lowered the full-year outlook.
