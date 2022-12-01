Omnicell to cut staff on macro concerns

Dec. 01, 2022 8:05 AM ETOmnicell, Inc. (OMCL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Concept for bankruptcy, being fired, going out of business, economical crisis, health crisis

No-Mad

  • Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) announced Thursday that the company expects to reduce its headcount by about 9% as part of an ongoing cost-cutting drive that the management is implementing due to ongoing macroeconomic concerns.
  • The move will affect 350 staff “across a majority of its functions,” Omnicell (OMCL), a provider of medication management solutions, disclosed in a regulatory filing.
  • The company expects to incur $17M in nonrecurring restructuring and related charges in connection with the plan, most of which, including cash payments, is expected to complete by the end of Q1 2023.
  • The expenses will be cash-based payments related to employee severance and benefits costs, most of which will be incurred in Q4 2022.
  • Following the company’s Q3 2022 results, Omnicell (OMCL) shares crashed in early November as the management lowered the full-year outlook.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.