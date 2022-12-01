Leslie’s downgraded at Stifel says it overestimated the business’ defensibility

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) shares slid in pre-market trading after Stifel stepped to the sidelines on the name due to a softer than expected Q4 forecast.

While the direct to consumer pool and spa care company reported record sales for the third quarter on Wednesday, guidance came in lighter than anticipated. After the disappointing guide, Stifel indicated the stock is deserving of a wait-and-see approach, leading to a downgrade from Buy to Hold.

“We overestimated the business’ potential defensibility amid a softer environment, and we now approach the pro strategy with greater skepticism,” the firm’s analysts said. “Time will tell if the costs and short-term trade-offs yield an enhanced growth profile, but evidence driving enthusiasm for the shares will likely be slow to develop.”

Alongside the downgrade, the team moved their price target to $15 from a prior $17. Shares of the Arizona-based company slipped 3.63% in premarket trading on Thursday.

