AbbVie gets reimbursement for Rinvoq in 5 Canadian provinces

Dec. 01, 2022 8:10 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

AbbVie headquarters building facade of an American publicly traded biopharmaceutical company

Michael Vi

  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) said Rinvoq is now listed as a special authorization medication or exception medication status on the formularies of Alberta, New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan to treat adults with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA).
  • In addition, Rinvoq (upadacitinib) is now listed as a Limited Use product on the formulary of the Non-Insured Health Benefits program (NIHB) for treating RA and PsA, according to the company.
  • The company noted that the announcement comes two months after it reached an agreement with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) for Rinvoq to treat RA and PsA.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.