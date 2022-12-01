AbbVie gets reimbursement for Rinvoq in 5 Canadian provinces
Dec. 01, 2022 8:10 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) said Rinvoq is now listed as a special authorization medication or exception medication status on the formularies of Alberta, New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan to treat adults with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA).
- In addition, Rinvoq (upadacitinib) is now listed as a Limited Use product on the formulary of the Non-Insured Health Benefits program (NIHB) for treating RA and PsA, according to the company.
- The company noted that the announcement comes two months after it reached an agreement with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) for Rinvoq to treat RA and PsA.
