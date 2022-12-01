Tecnoglass gains on raising FY22 outlook
Dec. 01, 2022
- Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) raises FY22 growth outlook to total revenues of $705M to $715M from prior view of $680M to $700M vs consensus of $694.34M.
- FY22 adjusted EBITDA now expected to be $255M to $260M from prior guidance of $240M to $255M.
- Adjusted EBITDA as percent of total revenues expected to increase over 600 basis points to 36.2% at the midpoint of the outlook ranges.
- The strong double-digit revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth achieved during the first nine months of the year continued into the fourth quarter with October and November closing as the highest invoicing months in the company’s history.
- ".....We continue to expect full year gross margin to be in the mid-to-high 40% range, demonstrating strong operating leverage on our structural advantages, vertically integrated operations and high-return capex initiatives. We look forward to delivering a fifth straight year of record Adjusted EBITDA, representing year-on-year organic growth of 72% at the midpoint, and exceptional cash flow," said CFO Santiago Giraldo.
- Shares are trading up 2.03% premarket.
