Moody's to acquire credit rating agency SCRiesgo
Dec. 01, 2022 8:10 AM ETMoody's Corporation (MCO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Risk assessment firm Moody's (NYSE:MCO) has agreed to acquire credit rating agency SCRiesgo.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.
- Based in Costa Rica and El Salvador, SCRiesgo provides domestic credit ratings to banks, financial institutions, investment funds, corporations, public sector issuers, and other market participants in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic.
- Following the acquisition, SCRiesgo will become an affiliate of Moody's Local, Moody's domestic credit ratings platform, with SCRiesgo continuing to issue domestic ratings with an independent analytical and rating committee process.
- The acquisition significantly expands Moody's presence in Latin America.
