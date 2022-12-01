PsyBio Therapeutics announces C$1M private placement
Dec. 01, 2022 8:11 AM ETPSYBFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- PsyBio Therapeutics (OTCQB:PSYBF) intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 20M units of the company at an issue price of C$0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1M.
- Each unit will consist of one subordinate voting share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one share at an exercise price of C$0.10 per warrant share for a period of two years.
- Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for cGMP manufacturing, clinical trials and general corporate and working capital purposes.
