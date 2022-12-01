Saia drops after BofA turns bearish due to worsening demand trends

Dec. 01, 2022 8:17 AM ETSaia, Inc. (SAIA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Bank of America dropped its rating on Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Underperform from Neutral due to less-than-truckload tonnage and shipment trends for the company that look weaker than anticipated.

"Saia reported LTL daily tonnage was down -7.7% year-year in November, as declines accelerated from -3.0% in October (-5.4% average 4Q-to-date). The October-November combo is below our prior -3.4% 4Q target, suggesting demand is deteriorating faster than we expected," updated analyst Ken Hoexter.

BofA cut its price objective on SAIA to $215 from $216, which works out to 16.2X the 2023 EPS estimate.

Sector watch: The firm expect below-target tons/day trends at Saia (SAIA) to be echoed by peers in the coming days.

Shares of Saia (SAIA) fell 2.29% in premarket trading on Thursday to $238.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $168.03 to $344.45.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on SAIA is Hold.

