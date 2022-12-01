Salesforce, Dollar General, KE Holdings among premarket losers' pack
- G-III Apparel Group (GIII) -29% on Q3 earnings release.
- Biodesix (BDSX) -17%.
- Elastic (ESTC) -14% on FQ2 earnings release.
- Big Lots (BIG) -10% on Q3 earnings release.
- Designer Brands (DBI) -10% on Q3 earnings release.
- Shoals Technologies (SHLS) -10% after announcing a public offering; after CEO steps down.
- Sasol (SSL) -10% after gives six month operations update.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) -8% on pricing share offering.
- Salesforce (CRM) -7% on Q3 earnings release.
- Credit Suisse (CS) -6%.
- Dollar General (DG) -6% on Q3 earnings release.
- CTO Realty Growth (CTO) -6% on pricing upsized ~$57M stock offering at $19.00/share.
- XPeng (XPEV) -5% after reports November deliveries down 63% Y/Y.
- KE Holdings (BEKE) -5% on Q3 earnings release.
