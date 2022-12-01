Blackstone to sell stakes in MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay hotels to Vici Properties - report

Dec. 01, 2022 8:19 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX), VICIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

MGM Grand hotel casino in Las Vegas at night

Alina555

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) has agreed to sell its 49.9% interest in the MGM Grand Las Vegas and the Mandalay Bay, a deal valuing the properties at $5.5B, to Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI), giving VICI full ownership of the properties, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the deal.
  • Blackstone (BX) will get $1.27B in cash and Vici (VICI) will assume the private equity firm's share of ~$3B in debt, the people told the WSJ.
  • In reaction to climbing interest rates, Blackstone (BX) has been exiting some real estate investment that have fixed returns. The sale, expected to close early in Q1, will give Blackstone a profit of more than $700M in less than three years, they said.
  • It can now use the proceeds from the sale to invest in higher returning assets, such as rental apartments and industrial properties, the people said.
  • Vici (VICI) acquired the 50.1% ownership in the two hotels when it purchased MGM Growth Properties for $17.2B in August.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.