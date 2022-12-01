Blackstone to sell stakes in MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay hotels to Vici Properties - report
Dec. 01, 2022
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) has agreed to sell its 49.9% interest in the MGM Grand Las Vegas and the Mandalay Bay, a deal valuing the properties at $5.5B, to Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI), giving VICI full ownership of the properties, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the deal.
- Blackstone (BX) will get $1.27B in cash and Vici (VICI) will assume the private equity firm's share of ~$3B in debt, the people told the WSJ.
- In reaction to climbing interest rates, Blackstone (BX) has been exiting some real estate investment that have fixed returns. The sale, expected to close early in Q1, will give Blackstone a profit of more than $700M in less than three years, they said.
- It can now use the proceeds from the sale to invest in higher returning assets, such as rental apartments and industrial properties, the people said.
- Vici (VICI) acquired the 50.1% ownership in the two hotels when it purchased MGM Growth Properties for $17.2B in August.
