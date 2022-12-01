CTXR, SCYX and TOPS are among pre market gainers
- Ra Medical Systems (RMED) +22%.
- Okta (OKTA) +17% Q3earnings call release
- Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) +14% gains on FDA nod to start two Phase 1 trials for cancer drugs.
- SOBR Safe (SOBR) +12% Customer Expands Contract to Second Justice Facility.
- Top Ships (TOPS) +10%.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) +10%.
- Synopsys (SNPS) +9% Q4 earnings call release
- Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) +8%.
- Splunk (SPLK) +8% Q3 earnings call release
- Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) +7% Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for the Treatment of Advanced/Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer.
- Digital Brands Group (DBGI) +8%.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) +6%.
- Roivant Sciences (ROIV) +5% Form New Vant Company Focused on Developing TL1A Drug Candidate for Inflammatory and Fibrotic Diseases.
- SCYNEXIS (SCYX) +5%.
- Prudential (PUK) +5%.
