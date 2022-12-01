Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) announced that the Department of Energy Loan Program Office has invited its Phoenix Hydrogen Hub LLC project loan application into Part II of its application process.

The application for a loan guarantee under the Innovative Clean Energy projects solicitation could amount to up to $1.3B for a renewable electrolytic hydrogen production facility that could produce up to 150 metric-tons of hydrogen per day.

Nikola (NKLA) noted that the application process is wholly dependent on the results of the Department of Energy review and evaluation of a Part II Application, and DOE's determination whether to proceed.

The Phoenix Hydrogen Hub LLC owns 920 acres of undeveloped land in Arizona where the facility is planned to be sited to support the deployment of Nikola's (NKLA) heavy duty, zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicles and hydrogen refueling stations in California and the U.S. Southwest. The hub is expected to be built in phases to scale with the demand created from Nikola's zero-emission trucks, starting with 30 metric-tons, and expanding up to 150 metric-tons of hydrogen per day, with expansion potential as the demand for clean hydrogen in the region expands. Construction of the first phase is anticipated to be completed in 2024, once final investment decisions and customary regulatory approvals are finalized.

Shares of Nikola (NKLA) rose 0.76% premarket on Thursday to $2.64 vs. the 52-week trading range of $2.27 to $12.14.