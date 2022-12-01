Jobless claim slips after last week rise

Dec. 01, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor

  • Initial Jobless Claims: -16K to 225K vs. 238K expected and 241K prior (prior from 240K).
  • 4-week moving average was 228,750 up from 227,000.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 1.608M vs. 1.573M consensus and 1.551M prior.
  • The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.1% for the week ending Nov. 19, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 198,557 in the week ending Nov. 26, a decrease of 50,512 (or 20.3%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors has expected a decrease of 36,578 (or 14.7%) from the previous week.

