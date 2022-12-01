Takeda gets Canadian drug agency's backing for reimbursement of Livtencity

Dec. 01, 2022 8:33 AM ETTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Takeda Pharmaceutical office building.

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Takeda Canada, a unit of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK), said a panel of Canada's Drug and Health Technology Agency (CADTH) recommended public reimbursement for Livtencity.
  • The recommendation by CADTH's Canadian Drug Expert Committee (CDEC) is for treating post-transplant cytomegalovirus (CMV) in adults.
  • In September, Livtencity (maribavir) was approved in Canada to treat adults with post-transplant CMV infection who had not responded to other antivirals.
  • The Japanese drugmaker said the positive opinion was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called SOLSTICE.
  • "We're delighted with CADTH's positive recommendation for LIVTENCITY, which underscores the necessity for an approved CMV treatment for post-transplant patients and look forward to engaging with the pan Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) and provinces on the next steps," said Rute Fernandes, general manager, Takeda Canada.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.