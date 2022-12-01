Takeda gets Canadian drug agency's backing for reimbursement of Livtencity
Dec. 01, 2022 8:33 AM ETTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Takeda Canada, a unit of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK), said a panel of Canada's Drug and Health Technology Agency (CADTH) recommended public reimbursement for Livtencity.
- The recommendation by CADTH's Canadian Drug Expert Committee (CDEC) is for treating post-transplant cytomegalovirus (CMV) in adults.
- In September, Livtencity (maribavir) was approved in Canada to treat adults with post-transplant CMV infection who had not responded to other antivirals.
- The Japanese drugmaker said the positive opinion was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called SOLSTICE.
- "We're delighted with CADTH's positive recommendation for LIVTENCITY, which underscores the necessity for an approved CMV treatment for post-transplant patients and look forward to engaging with the pan Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) and provinces on the next steps," said Rute Fernandes, general manager, Takeda Canada.
