Inflation starts to ease as expected in October, with 6.0% Y/Y PCE print

Dec. 01, 2022 8:32 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments

Young woman checking reading her phone in the supermarket

Smile/DigitalVision via Getty Images

October Personal Income and Outlays: Income +0.7% M/M vs. +0.4% expected and +0.4% prior, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

Personal spending:+0.8% M/M vs. +0.8% expected and +0.6% prior.

"On an inflation-adjusted basis, spending is up 3.1% on a three-month average annualized basis, which is further proof of household resilience," said RSM US Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas. "This place upside risk on our 1.5% forecast for Q4."

PCE Price Index: +0.3% M/M vs. +0.4% expected and +0.3% prior.

+6.0% Y/Y vs. +6.0% expected and +6.3% prior (revised from +6.2%).

Core PCE Price Index: +0.2% M/M vs. +0.3% expected and +0.5% prior.

+5.0% Y/Y vs. +5.0% expected and +5.2% prior (revised from 5.1%).

Prices for goods increased 0.3%, reflecting higher prices for nondurable goods (led by gasoline and other energy goods), that was partly offset by widespread decreases in prices for durable goods.

Prices for services increased 0.4% (led by food services and accommodations, and housing services).

Food prices increased 0.4% and energy prices rose 2.5%.

When adjusting for inflation, real personal consumption expenditures rose 0.5% in October, reflecting a 1.1% increase in spending on goods and a 0.2% increase in spending on services.

Comments (3)

